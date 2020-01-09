Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Joe Maddox, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 10:27 a.m., deputies arrested Marrissa Alise Fondia-Rhodes, 25, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Ellis P. Smith, 57, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for check fraud and a warrant for forgery.
Tuesday, 2:56 p.m., deputies arrested Tywon Danyell Swanson, 35, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the 2300 block of West Alto Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Marshaun Deanontae Scott, 21, 900 block of South Locke Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., deputies arrested Shyheim Jaquan Marsh, 21, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on four warrants for leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Anastasia Churchill, 48, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., the theft of a Ruger 10/22 rifle, valued at $250, and a 50-caliber rifle, valued at $750, was reported in the 3200 block of Winthrop Lane.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested James Lee, 40, Pennville, on a court order.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Alexandria Cardwell, 22, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Wednesday, 8:31 p.m., officers arrested Gerald Mitchell, 38, unknown address, Peru, on a charge of identity deception.
Wednesday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Kaleb Williams, 4000 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Aaron L. Sharp, 46, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon T. Ponder, 29, Windfall, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating without ever receiving a license.
Wednesday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Cory J. Bartley, 30, Indianapolis, on a Marion County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Robert A. Blackburn, 59, Sharpsville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Browning, 38, Shelbyville, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 4:01 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory C. Baker, 39, Bloomington, on a warrant for failure to appear.
