Arrests
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Amara Onugha, 34, 900 block of Zartman Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for fraud.
Friday, 8:40 a.m., officers arrested Rene Arcenio, 35, Peru, in the 1700 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Leslie Carlson, 40, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 38, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Heather Vanmeter, 40, 600 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested James Woodard, 49, 1700 block of South Buckeye Street, at the same location, on a warrant for forgery.
Friday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested William Hancock, 54, Bunker Hill, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Johnson, 38, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a Cass County warrant for contempt of court.
Saturday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Hollis, 40, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a Miami County warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for domestic battery, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Charlie Harvin, 22, Monroe, Louisiana, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Michael Phillipson, 22, Indianapolis, in the 400 block of South Union Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:20 a.m., officers arrested Mark Anthony 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, in the 1500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:29 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Clark, 36, 900 block of South Washington Street, in the 300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a Grant County body attachment.
Saturday, 1:54 p.m., officers arrested Tosha Lunsford, 34, 600 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Bell Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:39 p.m., officers arrested Jake Williams, 34, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Troy Blankenship, 54, 1000 block of South Union Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for aiding, inducing or causing theft and a warrant for public intoxication.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested David Butler, 34, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 4000 block of Liberty Court, on a warrant for domestic battery and a Miami County parole violation, as well as charges of confinement and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Fields, 18, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Sheila Detro, 58, 1900 block of South Market Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., officers arrested Richard Love, 49, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for criminal confinement and a warrant for domestic battery, as well as charges of theft and intimidation, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Dillon, 35, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the 800 block of Buckskin Drive, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Black Johnson, 27, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of West North Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Rick Turner, 30, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Saturday, 7:54 p.m., the theft of a yellow iPhone XR cellphone, valued at $400, was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street.
Sunday, 11:53 a.m., the theft of a Galaxy S4 tablet, valued at $800, was reported in the 500 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Arrests
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Brandy Peak, 28, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on two unknown charges.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Marquise Leigh, 24, Lafayette, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Dillman, 32, 60 block of Bobtail Pike, Peru, on charges of battery resulting in injury and official misconduct.
Friday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Levi Wolfe, 25, Kokomo, on charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Michael Waters, 36, 900 block of Cherry Lane, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interfering with 911 communications.
Saturday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Austyn Comer, 18, 70 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Crystal Weaver, 37, Upland, on a court order.
Saturday, 1:33 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Lees, 38, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Cooper, 33, 60 block of Shields Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation and charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:15 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Bradley, 49, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:47 p.m., officers arrested Trent Williams, 20, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Hanby, 29, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation and a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Arrests
Friday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested Trenton E. Pace, 25, Tipton, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Friday, 2:49 p.m., deputies arrested Michael R. Swope II, 22, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Addison J. Sprinkle, 20, Tipton, on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing, delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Andy L. Anderson, 38, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and neglect of a dependent.
