Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 8:32 a.m., deputies arrested Janelle Y. Johnson, 24, 1700 block of West Judson Road, in the area of South Main Street, on a warrant for fraud on a financial institution.
Monday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Joyce A. Jefferson, 57, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Nichole King, 28, 1200 block of West Monroe Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Wanda V. Threatt, 44, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dusty Marie Chapel, 34, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Wayne Cooper, 38, 1500 block of West Havens Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:53 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Edward Williams, 34, 500 block of West Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Alicia Ann Meranda, 30, Greentown, at the HCSD, on two warrants for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Oceania L. Barbary, 27, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:27 p.m., deputies arrested Arquise Williams, 20, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Avery, 33, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1000 block of East Fischer Street, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Brod, 25, unknown address, in the 600 block of Essex Drive, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Robertson, 37, Gas City, in the 400 block of East Walnut Street, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested David Linkens, 62, 500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1200 block of North McCann Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Joel Fink, 42, 800 block of East King Street, in the area of McCann and Broadway streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Vest, 45, 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 300 block of West Broadway Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 12:41 p.m., the theft of a Craftsman cordless drill, valued at $170, and a Bosch cordless drill, valued at $200, was reported at Menard's, 1715 E. Havens St.
Tuesday, 2:17 p.m., the theft of a social security check, valued at $100, was reported in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street.
Tuesday, 9:32 p.m., the theft of $750 cash was reported in the 800 block of South Jay Street.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery E. McClung Jr., 20, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:38 p.m., officers arrested Ashley F. Borland, 35, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without doctor's orders, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Ryan P. Barr, 43, Tipton, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
