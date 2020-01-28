Arrests
Friday, 10:26 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Arthur A. Freeman, 52, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, in the area of Savoy Drive and Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:23 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Christopher Bougher, 29, 1000 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Elton Love, 49, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear and a court violation.
Friday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Colin M. Luther, 20, 1700 block of Buick Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cary Dwayne Miller, 54, 700 block of South Jay Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for contempt.
Friday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Edward Williams, 34, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:45 a.m., officers arrested Craig Hulet, 34, 1000 block of East Gano Street, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., officers arrested Michael Adams, 45, address unknown, in the area of Berkley Road and Carter Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Berta Flores, 67, 1600 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Wicks Jr., 25, Flint, Michigan, in the area of Tate Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for possession of cocaine and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Monday, 7:43 a.m., the theft of a black 2015 Chevrolet Captiva, valued at $12,000, was reported in the 800 block of Maumee Drive.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., the theft of multiple tools, valued altogether at $1,000, was reported in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Road.
Monday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Baron Johnson, 50, 400 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Brady Black, 26, 100 block of North Miami Street, Peru, on a probation violation and charges of possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., officers arrested Kristin Mills, 29, 200 block of East Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Gage Church, 18, 100 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated from a controlled substance.
