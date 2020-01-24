Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tate A. Hubbert, 18, 400 block of Oak Court, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 3:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Michael Jennings, 27, 300 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., deputies arrested Reyshon Novel Holloway, 25, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, Greentown, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Curtis Anthony Sauve, 42, Peru, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Brian J. Walberry, 34, Frankfort, in the 1700 block of Hogan Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Todd Jones, 26, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Dusty Marie Chapel, 34, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Charliner Denise Jones, 46, 2300 block of Tam O Shanter Drive, in the 700 block of East Firmin Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:07 p.m., deputies arrested Angel L. Cooper, 23, 900 block of East 550 North, in the area of the 12385 West and 100 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Mario Rosas Delgado, 39, Galveston, in the area of Davis Road and 250 West, on a hold for Hamilton County and a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jeff A. Shields, 48, 1100 blockk of South Locke Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:06 p.m., deputies arrested Heather R. Vanmeter, 40, 600 block of West North Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:08 p.m., deputies arrested Alicia Ann Meranda, 30, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Randolph Statton, 66, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on six charge of possession of child pornography.
Friday, 12:58 a.m., police arrested Mandi Hartleroad, 40, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with priors.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., police arrested Constance Thompson, 43, 4000 block of West Division Road, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug.
