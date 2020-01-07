Arrests
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., deputies arrested Marcelo Nava, 37, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Laura E. Ball, 40, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for welfare fraud.
Thursday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry L. Craft, 60, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for check deception.
Thursday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Martell Beard, 23, 1000 block of Witherspoon Drive, at the HCSD, on warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie M. Hall, 30, Marion, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa R. Bowers, 35, 100 block of Versailles Drive, in the 400 block of East Center Road, on a Grant County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested William Robert Martin, 51, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 3:48 p.m., officers arrested Kierra Stafford, 18, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Stafford, 40, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Leah Faris, 24, Marion, in the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug, never obtaining a license and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at the Kokomo Police Department, 100 S. Union St., on charges of robbery, a Level 2 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 900 block of Park Avenue, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:42 a.m., officers arrested Adam C. Brock, 28, 3200 block of Morrow Drive, in the 2300 block of South Park Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:11 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Ross, 35, Greentown, in the 300 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 29, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 700 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Saturday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hicks, 55, 300 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Pickering, 29, 3000 block of North 80 West, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Lakedrin Marsh, 18, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Jay Street and Dunbar Court, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Shields, 48, 1100 block of South Locke Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Courey Beets, 25, 700 block of East Wheeler Street, at the same location, on multiple unknown warrants.
Saturday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested John E. Wade, 41, 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Morgan and LaFountain streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thefts
Saturday, 1:47 p.m., the theft of a black bag containing miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $400, was reported in the 1000 block of South Calumet Street.
Saturday, 3:41 p.m., the theft of a Samsung cellphone, valued at $500, was reported in the 1400 block of North Washington Street.
Sunday, 1:06 p.m., the theft of a Boost Mobile cellphone, valued at $40, and a laptop, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 700 block of West Monroe Street.
Sunday, 1:22 p.m., the theft of two red Couch wallets, an iPhone 8, $500 cash and two key fobs, valued altogether at $1,171, was reported in the parking lot of AMC Classic Kokomo 12, 1530 E. Boulevard St.
Friday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Bradley, 49, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Birner, 33, 3800 block of North 190 West, Peru, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Cindy Cox, 36, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested David Huntsman, 55, 1300 block of Mustang Avenue, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Streuly, 36, 1800 block of Warhawk Road, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Elwood Stapleton, 42, 1500 block of North 175 East, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 9:54 p.m., deputies arrested Kelly Armfield, 57, Kokomo, on a bond revocation.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Trudeau, 36, 1600 block of East Wabash Road, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Sunday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Randall Sturgill, 39, Logansport, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Drew A. Rood, 26, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a body attachment.
Thursday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Juan C. Herrera, 42, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass with a prior conviction.
Friday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Kyliegh R. Brummet, 28, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
