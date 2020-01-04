Arrests
Monday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Eugene Ellis, 42, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:26 p.m., deputies arrested Bictor Shiraef, 32, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Harris, 32, Texas, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Aaron L. Cohee, 19, 5800 block of Princeton Drive, in the 3700 block of East 300 South, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., deputies arrested William Anthony Brown, 36, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Daniel Smith, 34, 900 block of Crescent Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Rhonda E. White, 49, Greenwood, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Shane Ward, 42, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:19 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Wade Harrington, 28, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Diane Shirley, 37, 5500 block of Four Mile Drive, in the area of South Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Jordan R. Hayes, 31, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of South Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Betty June Osborne, 47, 2200 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a hold for Cass County.
Tuesday, 8:41 p.m., deputies arrested Kelsey D. Nix, 25, 700 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Keyshon Reece, 19, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for two counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:33 p.m., officers arrested Tanner A. Hatfield, 21, 1900 block of West Murden Street, in the 900 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Levi Cross, 18, 1100 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher D. Ryan, 48, 1500 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:19 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Earl Grau, 46, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the 1900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Katelyn A. Larrison, 19, 600 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of West Park Avenue and South Webster Street, on charges of a minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:03 p.m., officers arrested Durwood Bundrent, 62, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Main Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Jene Means, 46, 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:46 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Joseph Nelson, 50, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Toyia J. Rogers, 49, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Danille Goble, 22, 1100 block of South Fischer Street, in Greentown, on charges of resisting law enforcement and theft, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Kelly M. Comstock, 54, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, in the 800 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Carla McCombs, 47, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a body attachment, a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two separate warrants for possession of methamphetamine, two warrants for false informing, two warrants for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Dino A. Lawson, 63, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:27 p.m., officers arrested Timothy P. Eldridge, 59, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:37 p.m., officers arrested Richard M. Ford, 41, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 1000 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for two counts of counterfeiting and charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 1400 block of East Virginia Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Amber N. Sparling, 37, unknown address, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for two counts of public intoxication.
Thursday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested Craig W. Glass, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended as a habitual traffic violator, a warrant for operating while intoxicated and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 10:49 a.m., the theft of a Purdue license plate, valued at $132, was reported in the 600 block of Maumee Drive.
Thursday, 2:43 p.m., the theft of a red and black power washer, valued at $1,100, was reported in the area of Walnut and Market streets.
