Arrests
Friday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Dvonta Tarray Jones, 22, in the 900 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested Cheryl Lynn Weir, 57, 1600 block of Augusta Court, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:31 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Lee Douglas, 55, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip J. Thompson, 24, 900 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Elizabeth Tolley, 26, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Albert L. Hale, 49, Michigantown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Ryan Plake, 24, 1000 block of East Superior Street, at the HCSD, on three warrants for intimidation and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Alan Poremba, 25, 700 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Gulf Shore Boulevard and Park Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Chandel Soos, 31, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:06 a.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Suzanne Smith, 29, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested William O. Kerschner, 22, 300 block of East Lincoln Road, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah L. Neal, 18, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for murder and a warrant for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Monday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Stacey Brent Roberson, 51, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the area of 400 South and 300 West, on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Michael Young, 35, 1300 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on a Fulton County warrant.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Bradley A. Thomas, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1200 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of escape, a Level 6 felony, and runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 1100 block of Silver Charm Drive, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Adrien D. Smith, 18, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness and theft of a firearm, both Level 6 felonies.
Thefts
Tuesday, 8:17 a.m., the theft of four pairs of Nike Jordan tennis shoes, valued at $400 altogether, was reported in the 300 block of North Leeds Street.
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Terrence Hudson, 29, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Hall, 21, Bunker Hill, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Haley Sharp, 21, 700 block of Rushburn Green, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Roger Edmonson, 30, homeless, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Davis, 50, Zionsville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
