Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Bernard Clark, 44, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Johnny Harrington, 28, 600 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Alyssa A. Beatty, 30, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Terroul V. Mallory, 63, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Eric W. Rogers, 38, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor, and operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Hakeem Rose, 18, Logansport, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to provide identity and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Tanner McReynolds, 27, Bunker Hill, on a violation of community corrections.
Wednesday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Paul Strong, 54, Kentwood, Michigan, on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony King, 49, Niles, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Abby Davis, 22, Galveston, on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
