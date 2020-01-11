Arrests
Wednesday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Eva L. Autrey, 41, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Yager, 40, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Wade Sawyer, 32, 1000 block of South Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Stefanie Eieleen Lawless, 37, 2500 block of West Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas D. H. Williams, 36, 300 block of East North Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brian J. Walberry, 34, Frankfort, in Russiaville, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Danielle West, 29, 600 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Washington and Havens streets, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:01 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of robbery, a Level 2 felony.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Sean Landrum, 38, 500 block of South Union Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Gano Street, on a warrant for dealing marijuana and charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Blaise Dotson, 20, 4600 block of Rolland Drive, in the 4200 block of South Webster Street, on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Glenn Sites, 53, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested Kathy Baxter, 61, 800 block of Salem Drive, in the 4000 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 6:27 p.m., the theft of a bicycle, valued at $115, was reported in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus Martin, 43, Kokomo, on a parole hold.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:02 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca A. Lake, 34, Tipton, on a charge of neglect of a dependent where there was dealing or producing of controlled substances.
