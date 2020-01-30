Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., deputies arrested Ivan Anthony Scianni, 39, 600 block of James Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Brandy Gail Hendrix, 41, 1400 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Fletcher Fouch, 52, 800 block of North McCann Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Lamondreon Jozef Warren, 28, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 900 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., officers arrested Chet Fidler, 27, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Jamar Tyler, 29, 600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Jay and Virginia streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Byron Curry, 28, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Jay and Virginia streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill, 48, 4000 block of County Road, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Veronica Smith, 35, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Walls, 46, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Decare, 31, homeless, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Vinessa Janovich-Parker, 28, unknown address, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Corey Robins, 19, Greentown, in the 1800 block of North Leeds Street, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Pepper II, 39, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:11 a.m., officers arrested Erica Hillman-Barnes, 31, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 1200 block of East Firmin Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 4:24 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Bogue, 27, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1200 block of East Firmin Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:13 a.m., officers arrested Randall Chorrushi, 51, 800 block of East Morgan Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Hillsamer, 37, Converse, on a hold for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Kyrsta Carlson, 31, Rochester, on a hold for Fulton County and charges of identity deception, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin and possession of a legend drug.
Tuesday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Olinger, 54, 500 block of Longview Drive, Peru, on two charges of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, noon, officers arrested Jonathan Biggs, 38, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on two charges of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 2:04 p.m., officers arrested Danice Burns, 35, Warsaw, on a charge of public intoxication.
Wednesday, 6:33 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Houk, 69, Mexico, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Bart Hamilton, 40, Logansport, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Leroy Thompson, 56, Macy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob A. Janner, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 11:39 p.m., deputies arrested Brittney N. McKinley, 30, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 11:39 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick K. McKinley, 33, Elwood, on a Madison County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
