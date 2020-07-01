Arrests
Friday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Lucasbre Isiah Tyler, 26, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in Oakford, on a hold for Cass County.
Friday, 1:51 a.m., deputies arrested Alicia Carol Eloise Brown, 30, Forest, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:34 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Miller, 53, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:13 a.m., deputies arrested Wesley Allen Freeland, 39, West Lafayette, in the 5600 block of North 450 East, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kamron D. VanHorn, 20, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Friday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Marcel Williams, 25, 1100 block of South Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:03 a.m., deputies arrested Ashleigh Rayn, 22, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:56 p.m., deputies arrested Cavelle Benjamin, 59, 3000 block of Vinton Woods, in the area of Indiana 931 and Center Road, on a hold for Clinton County.
Friday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Estep, 48, Lebanon, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:20 p.m., deputies arrested Misty R. Rose, 38, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Friday, 9:34 p.m., deputies arrested Tristan Churchill, 20, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Market and Tate streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
