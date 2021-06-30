Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Storm Heath, 22, 700 block of North Jay Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a Madison County hold.
Monday, 1:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Herald Fetterhoff, 42, 1200 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on two warrants for domestic battery and a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 7:15 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Koon, 26, 1000 block of 17th Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Mary Daniels, 41, Russiaville, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Nicole Rainwater, 28, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Myron Brian Lamb, 56, 2500 block of South 600 East, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Smith, 25, 1700 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Connor M. Lay, 19, 1700 block of Pinetree Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Monday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Malachi Edward Clark, 28, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Carter Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Robert Shea II, 33, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 3000 block of South Webster Street, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested John Lee Williams Jr., 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Locke and North streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, 500 block of East Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.