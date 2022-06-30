Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Hefner, 44, 600 block of West Havens Street, in the 1700 block of North Davis Road, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Wednesday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Hockman, 62, 900 block of East Center Road, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jack D. Walker, 37, Kokomo, on charges of neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Deiontre R. Taylor, 26, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
