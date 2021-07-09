Arrests
Wednesday, 8:57 a.m., deputies arrested Brycen Jamal Strong, 28, 2000 block of Olds Drive, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on three warrants for petition to revoke and two warrants for failure to appear, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jodi Hicks, 25, 2600 block of East 50 North, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Waters, 31, 8800 block of West 150 South, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 6:13 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Marie Hall, 32, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Clark-Wright, 39, homeless, in the 2600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for theft and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Antajuan Montrell Perkins, 37, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Washington and Jackson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:44 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Rupp, 33, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Thursday, 9:37 a.m., officers arrested Abigail Hammel, 23, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior suspensions and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Donald Smith, 38, unknown address, in the area of Reed Road and Barkdol Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Umbarger, 48, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Casbon Jr., 48, 1100 block of West North Street, in the area of Arnold Court and Goyer Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Kathryn Neal, 50, 100 block of South Locke Street, in the area of LaFountain and Havens streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., officers arrested Kamali Harindintwari, 29, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Culbertson, 53, Sevierville, Tennessee, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., officers arrested John Koontz, 34, 10 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., officers arrested Destiny Hann, 29, 10 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Cindy Cox, 38, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on a pre-trial release revocation.
Tuesday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Mitchell, 33, Mishawaka, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Daeriona Cross, 24, South Bend, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Nawaf Alrwaly, 21, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Chelsey Lambert, 30, Warsaw, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Sinko, 41, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 11:56 p.m., officers arrested Katelynn Rowe, 23, 60 block of Brownell Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic.
Thursday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Zackary Case, 28, Bluffton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Ezra Bellanca, 21, 3600 block of West 450 North, Peru, on a bond revocation.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Mosley, 23, 700 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tipton County Arrests
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor D. Morgan, 43, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested William S. Mitchell, 49, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
