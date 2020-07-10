Arrests
Friday, July 3, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Kristopher Boucher, 35, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, at the intersections of South Elizabeth and East Sycamore Streets, on charges of criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, obstruction of justice, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor and a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Hattie Carroll, 19, Alexandria, at the intersection of East Havens and North Jay streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a felony, dealing marijuana, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Elliott Davis Jr., 30, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the intersection of East Havens and North Jay streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a felony, dealing marijuana, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Braxton Harrison, 24, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Ind. 931, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 9:08 a.m., officers arrested Chris Thompson, 55, homeless, in the 1200 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 2:21 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Colburn, 38, 2000 block of Southway Boulevard, at the intersection of Alto Road and Ind. 931, on a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Whittaker, 30, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two charges of theft and a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Steve Long Jr., 27, 500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a felony.
Friday, July 3, 5:39 p.m., officers, arrested Philip Rodgers, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the same address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Flint Farmer, 54, 700 block of S. Indiana Avenue, in 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a felony.
Friday, July 3, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Duane Kelly, 64, 1100 block of West Madison Street, at the same address, on charges of strangulation, a felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Dominic Wilson, 27, 1300 block of East Virginia Street, at the intersection of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Ewing, 25, Greentown, at the intersection of East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Steven Hille Jr., 43, in the 500 block of West Jackson Street, on a warrant.
Saturday, July 4, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Sheena Hanley, 31, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Adam Worland, 39, 7200 block of West County Road 00 NS, at the intersection of Bell and Tate streets, on charges of driving while suspended, prior, a misdemeanor, and a warrant.
Sunday, July 5, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 28, 400 block of North Webster Street, at the intersection of South Washington and West Superior streets, on two warrants and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested D’Mariyae Horton I, 24, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive., at the intersection of North Ohio and Jefferson streets, on charges of driving while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, July 5, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Alex McCarey, 30, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same address, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony, strangulation, a felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, intimidation, a misdemeanor, and interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 6:24 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Parr, 28, Bryan, Texas, at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Ind. 931, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 38, 12900 block of South Ind. 31, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of domestic battery and interference of reporting of a crime, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, July 5, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 28, 1100 block of South Plate Street, at the same address, on a warrant.
Sunday, July 5, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Franklin, 55, 2500 block of Greentree Lane, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Monday, July 6, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested William Collier, 27, 2300 block of North Locke Street, at the intersection of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant.
Monday, July 6, 4:09 a.m. officers arrested Derek Deilkes, 29, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, at the intersection of Home Avenue and Lincoln Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 11:31 a.m. officers arrested Matthew Henley, 35, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, July 6, 1:12 p.m., officers arrested Andre Clark, 28, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the intersection of Foster and Waugh streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.
Monday, July 6, 2:37 p.m., officers arrested Makayla Mason, 20, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the intersection of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Ford, 24, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Sayger, 45, 3500 block of Kody Court, at the intersection of Calumet Street and East Virginia Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent/child, both felonies.
Monday, July 6, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Zane Holloman, 30, Sharpsville, in the 300 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and a warrant.
Tuesday, July 7, 8:19 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Lee, 35, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the same address, on a warrant.
Tuesday, July 7, 9:18 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton Jr., 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, at the same address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Calhoun, 44, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 2:53 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Robertson, 38, Fairmount, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Davis, 23, Peru, in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street, on two warrants and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a felony.
Tuesday, July, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Hayes, 40, homeless, in the 300 block of West Mulberry, on charges of public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 7, 11:35 p.m., Howard County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, of the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same address, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, July 7, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Joe Tidd, 21, of the 700 block of N 750 W, Flora, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor
Tuesday, July 7, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Reed McCord Turner, 34, of the 700 block of E. North, at the jail, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Denante Kyrael, 23, of the 1100 block of E. Monroe, at the jail, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 8, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Damarion Brent, 19, of the 1300 block of South Armstrong, at the Howard County Jail, on charges of sexual misconduct with a mnor, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa Marie Collins, 29, of the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the jail, on charges of neglect of a dependent, placing a dependent in situation that endanger the dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 2:36 a.m., deputies arrested Kaelin Virleah Lemons, 25, of the 700 block of S. Buckeye Road, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Breann Mitchell, 19, of the 1100 block of Brentwood, at the same address on a charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 6:13 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 36, in the 1200 block of N. Indiana, at the same address, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 8, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Watson, 25, of the 800 block of E. Hoffer Street, at the intersection of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, prior.
