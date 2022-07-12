Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Korea Janea Depalma, 21, 1200 block of West Alto Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick Emmanual Bronson, 28, unknown address, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Walter, 38, Peru, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:55 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa F. Hancock, 49, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a court violation.
Friday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Jean Churchill, 27, 900 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Friday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Brad Anthony Burthay, 50, 1300 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Wayne Shepard, 34, 1300 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:16 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Waldron, 40, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:47 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Jean Haney, 33, 600 block of Fawn Drive, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel LeRoy Fout, 35, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Morgen Kaye Maddock, 27, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor L. Harrison, 29, Converse, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Trudeau, 61, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the area of Mulberry and Webster streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:41 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Jacob Eldridge, 29, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a Hamilton County hold.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 32, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Valerie Browning, 36, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Plate Street and Virginia Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested David Byrd, 54, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Wayne Small, 44, 1300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft with a prior conversion or theft conviction.
Friday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Melvin Ulloa, 40, 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 10:43 p.m., deputies arrested Michael R. Wilson, 37, 100 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Monica Bennett, 18, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Gibson, 38, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Robert Teague Jr., 48, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Saturday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Ray Freeman, 49, homeless, in the area of North and Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Rush, 35, 200 block of Inland Drive, in the area of Market and Jefferson streets, on charges of theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of a scheduled substance, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Traven Horn, 21, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in the 1700 block of South Bell Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Susan Bradley, 36, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Adam Beheler, 38, 1600 block of Kingston Road, in the 2200 block of North Delphos Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested David Byrd, 54, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:46 a.m., officers arrested Demetrius Hunter, 39, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on a Tipton County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:36 p.m., officers arrested Justyn Brown, 24, 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a Clinton County warrant.
Sunday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested David Holliman, 53, 1800 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Williams, 44, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Lynnzzy McCain, 38, 400 block of North Main Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
