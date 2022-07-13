Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Henry Busch, 51, 300 block of North Berkley Road, in the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for false informing.
Saturday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Cymiah Yisrayle Allen, 36, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Loveisa Joy Moss, 33, 2600 block of East Carter Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ricke Philip Stucker, 74, 3100 block of Carter Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Lisa Marie Presley, 36, homeless, in the 2100 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Leigh Eshelman, 38, Alexandria, in the area of Philips and Madison streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Waldron, 40, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a court violation.
Monday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Jean Churchill, 27, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Jean Haney, 33, 600 block of Fawn Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrants for indirect contempt.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald F. Grant, 37, South Bend, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Andrew Rutherford, 28, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Christine Abney, 47, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Elzbeck, 41, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Lucas Carson, 31, 1100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Brian Fouch, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of State and 17th streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested James McDuffie, 35, 1500 block of East 100 North, in the 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, on a warrant for conversion and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Shynice Collins, 29, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Jorrin Chapel, 18, 2600 block of Greentree Lane, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Bitner, 25, 700 block of South Plate Street, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on charges of battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Walsh, 43, 2000 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Webster and Richmond streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 34, homeless, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Center Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Michael Fording, 56, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Larry Beets, 41, 200 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Main Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Brian Helmick, 55, Hartford City, in the area of Reed Road and Boulevard Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Oscar Galvaz, 48, Nashville, Tennessee, in the 1400 block of South Home Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Dewey, 18, 400 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Geoff Garza, 26, Texas City, Texas, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 7:29 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Murphy, 21, 100 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 8:23 a.m., officers arrested Aric Russell, 25, La Porte, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and attempted burglary.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Aldonis Esther, 30, Indianapolis, on charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested John Rogers Jr., 38, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Abney Heavenie, 23, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley White, 23, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Robert Adams, 40, Martinez, Georgia, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Talisha Adams, 40, Martinez, Georgia, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Beck, 34, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Isaac Denton, 19, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a Clark County warrant.
Tuesday, 1:31 p.m., deputies arrested Stacy Whyde, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hauser, 64, 100 block of Cory Avenue, Peru, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:32 p.m., officers arrested John Miller, 53, 10 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Burton Shewman, 48, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Leyk, 40, Tipton, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 11:18 a.m., deputies arrested Demetrius A. Hunter, 39, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
