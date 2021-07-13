Arrests
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., deputies arrested Robert La Ray Norris, 27, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Bell and Harrison streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested Trent A. Brown, 35, 600 block of East 400 South, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for battery against a public safety official and a warrant for possession or use of a legend drug.
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 24, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a look-a-like substance and a warrant for operating a vehicle with controlled substances.
Thursday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested William Lee Middleton, 50, 500 block of North 329 West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee McCall, 32, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 3:42 p.m., deputies arrested Terry James Edwards, 49, 400 block of West Walnut Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Dale Allen Kelley, 52, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:48 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Lee Carrico, 49, 2100 block of South 300 East, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction and domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter Bryce Ford, 20, 900 block of South Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 27, 200 block of East King Street, in the area of Market and King streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:18 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Ray, 35, 800 block of West State Street, at the same location, on two charges of forgery, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Critchlow, 45, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Thompson, 29, homeless, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Michael Wilson, 43, 1300 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested William Martin, 43, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 2900 block of Reed Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldon, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Nikolos Movorydis, 33, 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the area of McCann Street and Park Avenue, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested Dena Conwell, 40, Greentown, in the 2100 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 4:39 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Trischman, 44, 4500 block of East 00 North South, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:57 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Biehle, 33, 800 block of East Buckley Street, in the 500 block of Southlea Drive, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:57 p.m., officers arrested Donna Cope, 35, Peru, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on a Fulton County warrant and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Jabrean Woodward, 23, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Ross Troeger, 32, South Bend, in the 1600 block of East North Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:12 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Mims, 34, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Dion Kinney, 18, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Buckeye Street, on a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Monday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested James Phillips, 43, 1800 block of North Washington Street, in the 1100 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Caruso, 48, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:12 p.m., officers arrested Steven Bugher, 42, 600 block of East Walnut Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for public nudity.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Capers, 31, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Woodard, 37, 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Monroe and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Shane Crecelius, 32, unknown address, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Hollis, 41, 1600 block of Elmwood Lane, in the 2300 block of North Apperson Way, on a Cass County warrant.
Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Tomaj Stitts, 47, 700 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Coan, 28, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the area of Home Avenue and Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Raheem Polk, 25, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 800 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Merrell Morrow, 41, Chicago, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Johnson, 44, Rochester, on a parole violation.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Garrett Sampson, 22, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on two charges of neglect of a dependent, two charges of domestic battery and one charge of battery.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Vernon Graber, 52, Bunker Hill, on a charge of public nudity.
Saturday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Mark Troyer, 22, Rochester, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Michael Pitman, 35, Denver, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 3:43 a.m., officers arrested Eric Martin, 47, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., officers arrested Kurt Miller, 50, 2000 block of Holiday Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:53 a.m., officers arrested Chielsey Cloar, 28, 3700 block of East 200 North, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Buffington, 39, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Braeden P. Goodner, 23, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 6:28 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah E. Swearingen, 23, Frankfort, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Eddie G. Lynch II, 43, Tipton, on a warrant for body attachment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.