Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Michael Ray Hurley, 55, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Christopher Clegg, 45, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Reanna Kay Taymon, 40, 900 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a Clinton County hold.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Tere' Martha McCall, 33, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for armed robbery.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota S. Pickett, 24, 3200 block of Brighton Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested Alicia Brumett, 42, homeless, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on a Cass County hold.
Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Adam Hall, 43, 100 block of South McCann Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Sagarsee, 42, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, in the 1800 block of Kensington on Berkley, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Potts, 26, 1000 block of West Elm Street, in the area of Leeds and Havens streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Jared Chapin, 21, 2500 block of Acorn Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:42 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Fritch, 44, 4700 block of North 500 West, in the 1600 block of Wynterbrook Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.