Friday, July 3, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Kristopher Boucher, 35, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, at the intersections of South Elizabeth and East Sycamore Streets, on charges of criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, obstruction of justice, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, aggressive driving, a misdemeanor and a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Hattie Carroll, 19, Alexandria, at the intersection of East Havens and North Jay streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a felony, dealing marijuana, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Elliott Davis Jr., 30, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the intersection of East Havens and North Jay streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a felony, dealing marijuana, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Braxton Harrison, 24, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Ind. 931, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 9:08 a.m., officers arrested Chris Thompson, 55, homeless, in the 1200 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 2:21 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Colburn, 38, 2000 block of Southway Boulevard, at the intersection of Alto Road and Ind. 931, on a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Whittaker, 30, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two charges of theft and a warrant.
Friday, July 3, 5:23 p.m., officers arrested Steve Long Jr., 27, 500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a felony.
Friday, July 3, 5:39 p.m., officers, arrested Philip Rodgers, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, July 3, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Flint Farmer, 54, 700 block of S. Indiana Avenue, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft, a felony.
Friday, July 3, 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Duane Kelly, 64, 1100 block of West Madison Street, at the same address, on charges of strangulation, a felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Dominic Wilson, 27, 1300 block of East Virginia Street, at the intersection of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Ewing, 25, Greentown, at the intersection of East Markland Avenue and South Jay Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 12:14 p.m., officers arrested Steven Hille Jr., 43, in the 500 block of West Jackson Street, on a warrant.
Saturday, July 4, 12:42 p.m., officers arrested Sheena Hanley, 31, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 4, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Adam Worland, 39, 7200 block of West County Road 00 NS, at the intersection of Bell and Tate streets, on charges of driving while suspended, prior, a misdemeanor, and a warrant.
Sunday, July 5, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Armstrong, 28, 400 block of North Webster Street, at the intersection of South Washington and West Superior streets, on two warrants and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested D’Mariyae Horton I, 24, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, at the intersection of North Ohio and Jefferson streets, on charges of driving while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, July 5, 5:37 a.m., officers arrested Alex McCarey, 30, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same address, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a felony, strangulation, a felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, intimidation, a misdemeanor, and interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 6:24 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Parr, 28, Bryan, Texas, at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Ind. 931, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 5, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 38, 12900 block of South Ind. 31, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of domestic battery and interference of reporting of a crime, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, July 5, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 28, 1100 block of South Plate Street, at the same address, on a warrant.
Sunday, July 5, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Franklin, 55, 2500 block of Greentree Lane, in the 1500 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Monday, July 6, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested William Collier, 27, 2300 block of North Locke Street, at the intersection of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant.
Monday, July 6, 4:09 a.m. officers arrested Derek Deilkes, 29, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, at the intersection of Home Avenue and Lincoln Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 11:31 a.m. officers arrested Matthew Henley, 35, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, July 6, 1:12 p.m., officers arrested Andre Clark, 28, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the intersection of Foster and Waugh streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies.
Monday, July 6, 2:37 p.m., officers arrested Makayla Mason, 20, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the intersection of Sycamore and McCann streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Ford, 24, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, July 6, 5:34 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Sayger, 45, 3500 block of Kody Court, at the intersection of Calumet Street and East Virginia Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent/child, both felonies.
Monday, July 6, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Zane Holloman, 30, Sharpsville, in the 300 block of West Taylor Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and a warrant.
Tuesday, July 7, 8:19 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Lee, 35, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the same address, on a warrant.
Tuesday, July 7, 9:18 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton Jr., 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, at the same address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Calhoun, 44, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 2:53 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Robertson, 38, Fairmount, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle, a felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Davis, 23, Peru, in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street, on two warrants and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a felony.
Tuesday, July, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Hayes, 40, homeless, in the 300 block of West Mulberry, on charges of public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 7, 11:35 p.m., Howard County Sheriff's deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, of the 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same address, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, July 7, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Joe Tidd, 21, of the 700 block of N 750 W, Flora, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor
Tuesday, July 7, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Reed McCord Turner, 34, of the 700 block of E. North, at the jail, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, July 7, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Denante Kyrael, 23, of the 1100 block of E. Monroe, at the jail, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 8, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Damarion Brent, 19, of the 1300 block of South Armstrong, at the Howard County Jail, on charges of sexual misconduct with a mnor, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Lisa Marie Collins, 29, of the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the jail, on charges of neglect of a dependent, placing a dependent in situation that endanger the dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 2:36 a.m., deputies arrested Kaelin Virleah Lemons, 25, of the 700 block of S. Buckeye Road, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 5:05 a.m., deputies arrested Breann Mitchell, 19, of the 1100 block of Brentwood, at the same address on a charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, July 8, 6:13 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Allen Parks, 36, in the 1200 block of N. Indiana, at the same address, on a charge of failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 8, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Watson, 25, of the 800 block of E. Hoffer Street, at the intersection of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, prior.
Thursday, July 9, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Edwin Hancock, 20, 400 block of South Wabash Street, on charges of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, domestic battery, a felony, and intimidation, a felony.
Thursday, July 9, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Terry Rhinebarger, 54, 1200 block of E. Sycamore St, at the courthouse, on a body attachment.
Thursday, July 9, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Neal Mink, 52, 400 block of N. Philips Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a failure to appear.
Thursday, July 9, 12 p.m., deputies arrested Semaj Estebone Hall, 40, 3200 block of Gilford Avenue, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a failure to appear.
Thursday, July 9, 7:28 p.m., deputies arrested William D. Thompson, 35, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the intersection of Ind. 931 and County Road 500 South, on charges of driving a while suspended, prior.
Thursday, July 9, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Lee Serna, 33, 800 block of N. Main Street, at the same address, on a hold for Clinton County.
Friday, 11:27 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel A. Long, 37, 100 vlock of South Buckeye Street, at the intersection of Ind. 931 and Lincoln Street, on a warrant.
Friday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Michael Bradley Jr., 47, 1300 block of South Main St., at the intersection of Woodland and Main streets, on charges of driving while suspended, prior, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Katheryne Gonzalez, 30, 800 block of North Main Street, at the 200 block of East Southway Boulevard, on two warrants.
Friday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Adrianna White, 26, Indianapolis, at the intersection of US 31 and Southway Boulevard, on a warrant.
Friday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Meyer, 31, 200 block of North Market Street, at the 200 block of East Southway Boulevard, on possession of methamphetamine, a felony and two warrants.
Friday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sullivan, 42, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant.
Friday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Wheeler, 22, at the intersection of Carter and Ohio streets, on possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:13 a.m., officers arrested Denver Quarles, 40, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the 1100 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant.
Saturday, 2:58 p.m., officers arrested Eric Avery, 38, 800 block of West Webster Street, at 3600 block of South Lafountain Street, on a warrant.
Saturday, 7:23 p.m., officers arrested Alexzander Castillo, 20, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same address, on a warrant.
Saturday, 9:13 p.m. officers arrested Michael Dennis, 36, 1800 block of South Lafountain Street, in the 200 block of South 00 EW, on possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and possession of methamphetamine, all felonies.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Jones, 51, 2103 W. Jefferson St, at the same address, on two counts of domestic battery, both felonies.
Saturday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Trent Brown, 34, 800 block of South Locke Street, in the 600 block of East County Road 400 South, on a warrant.
Sunday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 29, 1900 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for Carroll County, failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Tyree Watson, 23, Indianapolis, at the 500 block of N. Apperson Way, on sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both felonies.
Sunday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Alexias Henderickson, 20, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same address, on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:17 p.m. officers arrested Timothy Coulbern, 28, 900 block of South Market Street, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mayfair Drive, on charges of possession of a schedule I substance, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of cocaine, a felony, and a warrant.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m., officers arrested Alanna Hill, 19, 600 block of South Crystal Street, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mayfair Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of cocaine, a felony.
Sunday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested David Hoover, 44, 5600 block of Wampum Drive, in the block of 100 Coranada Circle, on charges of driving while suspended, prior.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Wallace, 27, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 3900 block of South Reed, on felony charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a schedule drug, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 11:03 p.m., David Proia, 38, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass.
Monday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Horgan Moss, 30, first block of Bradford Circle, at the 500 block of Bradford Drive, on a warrant.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Cockrell, 27, of the 1000 block of S. Waugh, at the same address, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Charles Hartelroad, 49, Peru, in the 2200 block of W. Jefferson Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Monday, 12:26 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hicks, 27, of the 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the same address, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Michael McCarter, Jr., 43, of the 200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1700 block of South Union Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Jordan McCarty, 29, of the 1900 block of N. Lindsay, in the 100 block of South Waugh Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Hogan Moss, 30, of the 500 block of Bradford Circle, at the same address, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Purnell, 27, address unknown, in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and a warrant.
Monday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Ward, 38, of the 1200 block of W. Taylor Street, at the same address, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Shively, 20, Peru, at the intersection of W. Jefferson Street and N. Phillips Street, on two charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, both Level 5 felonies, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested David Proia, 38, address unknown, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:37 a.m., officers arrested Philip Cooper, 38, of the 1200 block of W. North Street, at the intersection of West Markland Avenue and S. Buckeye Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Miami County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Nicole Cooper, 34, Peru, on charges of reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan Jones, 18, Greentown, on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Monday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Peyton Sexton 18, Kokomo, on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Willis, 24, Peru, on a charge of habitual traffic violator.
Tuesday, 1:19 a.m., deputies arrested Meghan Jewett, Peru, on charges of battery/residential entry.
