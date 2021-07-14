Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:41 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Dwayne Miller, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Edward Wyatt, 18, La Fontaine, at the HCJ, on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Friday, 2:07 p.m., deputies arrested Meredith Diane Bowser, 36, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:36 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Andrew Tucker, 43, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Joy West, 42, 600 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Washington and Mulberry streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 32, 1300 block of North Philips Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 6:06 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Ray Purnell, 26, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 1500 block of Boca Raton Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Read, 46, 2000 block of Rollingstone Drive, in the area of Jefferson Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-a-like substance, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:18 p.m., deputies arrested Zachery Lee Mattison, 38, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested Janaesya Leena Smith, 25, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Washington Street and Edgewater Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested William Granville Collier, 38, 2300 block of North Locke Street, in the area of Washington Street and Edgewater Drive, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Deshawn Travion Mason, 18, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Monroe Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Lamari Lareese Banks, 19, Chicago, in the area of Monroe Street and Wabash Avenue, on altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested McKinzie Young, 21, 100 block of St. Louis Drive, in the area of Covey Lane and Malfalfa Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested James Colbert, 39, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the HCJ, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:18 a.m., deputies arrested Elliot Tristan McAmis, 37, 500 block of West King Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of a scheduled substance, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Redman, 30, 400 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota Williams Ingle, 26, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 400 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Odell Hatt, 31, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the 400 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor; and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Christopher Schmitt, 49, West Middleton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Ian Alan Anthony, 40, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., officers arrested Brent Francis, 48, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Harpreet Singh, 19, Sharpsville, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:22 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Williamson, 30, Louisville, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a Kentucky warrant.
Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Miller, 24, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Locke and State streets, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; public intoxication, a misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor; and endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested James McGee, 54, 3000 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Chong Hannah, 34, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Highland Park, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies; and a single charge each of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Tanika Davis, 37, Alexandria, on a Fulton County warrant.
Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Jason Fites, 44, Macy, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, resisting on foot, resisting with a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of heroin and dealing heroin.
Tuesday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Caroll Nolley, 35, Shelbyville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Audrey N. Reed, 18, Tipton, on charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
