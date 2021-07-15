Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, 23, Urbana, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Harry Edward Young, 27, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:24 p.m., deputies arrested Clarence Sample, 22, 1100 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Cherice N. Stigger, 32, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Joe Abney, 44, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Jeffrey White, 34, 700 block of Westminster Drive, in the 800 block of West Virginia Street, on a Tipton County hold.
Tuesday, 5:13 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan P. Stone, 50, 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael D. Hooper, 47, 1200 block of South Jay Street, in the 500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., officers arrested Kassie Wright, 41, 900 block of James Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:29 p.m., officers arrested Karra Riggins, 29, 900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 1:52 p.m., officers arrested Derek Gilbert, 32, homeless, at an unknown location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested April Donnelly, 46, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2300 block of North Philips Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Myisha Sykes, 27, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:49 p.m., officers arrested Catrina Latimore, 28, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:39, officers arrested Ryan Vermillion, 42, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Bell Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Abby Causey, 58, 2000 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Tamie Stoops, 59, Arcadia, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Cadence Causey, 25, 1000 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Olivarez III, 45, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 52, 300 block of Hedgewater Lane, in the area of Armstrong and King streets, on a Miami County warrant, an amended warrant and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Johnson, 35, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Deshawn Coleman, 24, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.