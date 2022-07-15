Arrests
Wednesday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Allen Byrd, 58, in the 4100 block of North 00 East West, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Rose Ann Gilbreath, 47, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for public intoxication, a warrant for disorderly conduct, a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Thomas Casbon, 49, 800 block of Clark Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bozeman, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle R. Bates, 32, 900 block of North Leeds Street, in the 700 block of East 100 North, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica D. Busch, 29, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of 800 East and 100 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Antoinette M. Lewis, 28, 400 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested George Woods Jr., 38, 900 block of East Walnut Street in the 500 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Emery, 54, Peru, in the area of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Stedry, 32, 500 block of East Boulevard Street, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Burton Shewman, 48, 200 block of East Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Frisbie, 27, Martinsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., officers arrested Samira Ndolanga, 22, Mishawaka, on charges of neglect of a dependent, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Destiny Hattabaugh, 26, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for battery causing bodily injury.
Thursday, 3:19 a.m., officers arrested Katlyn Rosebury, 24, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Sherelle Cobbin, 35, Elkhart, on an Elkhart County warrant.
