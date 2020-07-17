Arrests
Monday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested Kara M. Hosler, 31, Peru, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi N. Weaver, 22, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of Amberwood Place, on charges of possession of stolen property and theft, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Glenn Dukes, 33, 1000 block of Clark Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Clairce K. Rogers, 42, 900 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Washington and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Brodhead, 29, 1800 block of West Madison Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for a court violation.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Dwayne Coulbern, 52, 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 6:02 p.m., deputies arrested Rachel Nicole Robertson, 38, Fairmount, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, 6:07 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Elizabeth Tolley, 27, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 9:55 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Roberson, 19, 400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Jonathon Jones, 39, 400 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Sandra Perry, 38, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 400 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., officers arrested Brandy Hendrix, 42, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Olivarez II, 44, Galveston, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Brycen Strong, 27, 2000 block of Olds Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 26, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., officers arrested Russell McCoy, 26, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Wayne Roe, 40, 1100 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested William Brady, 51, homeless, in the area of Echo Lane and Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of a handgun with a prior domestic battery conviction, a Level 5 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Petty, 36, 3100 block of North 800 East, in the area of Echo Lane and Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested William Lockhart, 60, 1000 block of East Foster Street, in the area of West Taylor Street and North Indiana Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Rayshone Jones, 18, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Level 6 felony charge of theft from a building and three misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Sutton, 37, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Delphos streets, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Michael Johnston, 27, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Delphos streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Randy Yard II, 38, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 35, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of North Main and Homelawn streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Hamet Huertas Puma, 35, 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., officers arrested Holly Waltz, 25, Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 35, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Waltz, 28, Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 35, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Cooper, 37, 1200 block of Buckeye Street, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Lawson, 35, 2000 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Elliot McAmis, 36, 5600 block of West King Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 38, 12900 block of South U.S. 31, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Terris Warwick, 49, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Tyrail Hammond, 24, Indianapolis, in the area of North Apperson Way and East Fischer Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Luckey, 38, Sharpsville, in the area of North Washington and West Taylor streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
