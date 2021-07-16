Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Stacey G. Gosnell, 53, 2600 block of South 1440 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Jo Ann Wiman, 32, 700 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Lewis Gold, 63, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and North Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:09 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 32, 1300 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Emmilynn C. Rinehart, 19, 500 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Amelia N. Langley, 35, 2100 block of Mark Lane, in the area of 700 East and 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:28 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Ray Purnell, 26, 900 block of East Richmond Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Bowlin, 35, 1000 block of North Jay Street, in the 1900 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Vance, 30, 800 block of North Union Street, in the 1900 block of North Jay Street, on charges of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Thursday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Agee, 34, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, at the same location, on a Johnson County warrant and charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., officers arrested Jason Hardiman, 45, unknown address, in the 400 block of North Calumet Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:26 a.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 37, 60 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of theft and criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Messer, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested David Sons, 30, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of controlled substances.
Wednesday, 10:29 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Wilkinson, 27, 1400 block of Country Club Road, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 11:59 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Balentine, 26, 60 block of Holman Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 10:22 a.m., officers arrested David Jones, 37, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of false informing and possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested Frank Stambaugh, 38, Warren, on a bond revocation, a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and a charge of possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Michael Reed, 34, 1900 block of North 175 East, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Jungles, 32, 45000 block of Little Rock Court, Peru, on a body attachment and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:37 a.m., officers arrested Rylie E. Rood, 26, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Devyn J. Lee, 20, Tipton, on charges of battery, intimidation and false informing.
Wednesday, 10:14 a.m., officers arrested Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Tipton, on an Elwood City Court warrant, a warrant for burglary and theft and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 4 a.m., deputies arrested Telina M. Helvey, 44, Windfall, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse H. Royal, 23, Avon, on charges of criminal trespass, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
