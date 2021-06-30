Howard County

Arrests

Tuesday, 5:13 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Adam Sleeth, 37, 10700 block of West 00 North South, at the same location, on a warrant for theft. 

Tuesday, 6:03 a.m., deputies arrested David James Garner, 37, Peru, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for indirect contempt. 

Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., deputies arrested Robert J. Gonzales, 65, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Robert Shea II, 33, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 3000 block of South Webster Street, on three warrants for failure to appear.

Tuesday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Angela M. Beaty, 32, Amboy, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Tuesday, 4:53 p.m., deputies arrested Mario Tamayo, 26, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for invasion of privacy, as well as a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. 

Tuesday, 7:03 p.m., deputies arrested Jack Stuart Holmes, 31, homeless, in the area of 350 North and 300 West, on a parole hold. 

Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., officers arrested John Lee Williams Jr., 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Locke and North streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, 500 block of East Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, 500 block of Cassville Road, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of residential entry and criminal trespass, both Level 6 felonies. 

Thursday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Antwan Coleman, 40, 1100 block of Wildwood Drive, in the area of Taylor and Washington streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. 

Thursday, 3:31 a.m., officers arrested Falisha Shutt, 39, 700 block of North Wabash Street, in the 800 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years old, both Level 6 felonies. 

Miami County

Arrests

Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Bowman, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Ingle, 29, Converse, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial. 

Monday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Floyd Noland, 25, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of violation of probation, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. 

Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., officers arrested Regina Bowland, 35, 1400 block of Englin Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. 

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Jones, 33, Fort Wayne, on a court order. 

Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Hope Foust, 27, 400 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass. 

Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Barbara Garrett, 38, Wabash, on a parole hold. 

Tuesday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Robert Alspach, 28, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a Grant County hold and a charge of resisting law enforcement. 

Wednesday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Gentry, 43, 400 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on three charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of methamphetamine. 

Wednesday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Lynne Phelps, 58, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. 

Wednesday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Taylor, 45, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. 

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roberts, 37, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a charge of theft. 

Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Morgan Day, 31, Galveston, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. 

Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Birner, 35, 3800 block of North 190 West, Peru, on charges of public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you