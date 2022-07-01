Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Garrett Bone, 23, 3800 block of South Dixon Road, in the 800 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Valerie Carleton, 73, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:42 p.m., officers arrested Max Saunders, 49, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Martin Sr., 44, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested Hareem Burnett, 25, 900 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Tamika Ross, 44, 500 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Warner, 27, Kokomo, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Smith, 33, Deedsville, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
