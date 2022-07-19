Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:32 a.m., deputies arrested Lejraun Jones, 20, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Darnell Perkins, 30, 1500 block of Imperial Drive, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for indirect contempt of court.
Thursday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Jamal Gray, 24, 2700 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of 600 East and 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior criminal conviction, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Lejraun Jones, 20, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Robyn L. Weaver, 29, 1400 block of West Boulevard, in the area of 780 East and 100 North, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly P. Bailey, 29, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the area of 780 East and 100 North, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:13 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Glassburn, 46, 600 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Union and North streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Tahlyn Latta, 26, 1200 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Jose Salas, 47, Logansport, in the 3100 block of North 00 East West, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Deshawn Winston Jr., 21, 2900 block of Apperson Way, in the 2900 block of Amberwood Place, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Atiyana Green, 18, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Gavin Brown, 29, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1000 block of East Lordeman Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Jose Herrera, 48, 1200 block of East Murden Street, in the 900 block of South Diamond Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Demonte Robinson, 29, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the area of Mulberry and Market streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Czech, 43, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Matthew McGraw, 30, Corpus Christi, Texas, in the area of Virginia Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:38 a.m., officers arrested Perryn Brown, 54, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Otis Gordon, 42, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, confinement and domestic battery, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 8:32 p.m., officers arrested Luke Gentry, 28, 800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 600 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Kassie Stone, 46, Russiaville, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Jason Hardimon, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Dixon Road, on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
Monday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Jon MacIntire, 36, 2800 block of South Reed Road, in the area of Jay Street and Vaile Avenue, on a Carroll County warrant.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested John Lameau, 45, 3900 block of South Reed Road, in the area of Cartwright Drive, on a Fountain County warrant.
Monday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Monica Bennett, 18, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Taylor and Ohio streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:38 a.m., officers arrested Carey Blake, 45, 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Ralph Woodard, 35, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1100 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Jodie Bruce, 50, 600 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery, a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Alicia Wheeler, 53, homeless, in the 600 block of South Purdum Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:32 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Haley, 70, 1000 block of North McCann Street, in the 1100 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:39 p.m., officers arrested Robert White, 24, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Karla Slagle, 49, 700 block of North Main Street, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested William Shaffer Jr., 37, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
