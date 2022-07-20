Arrests
Friday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Anthony Sparling, 43, 700 block of West Virginia Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Joshaun D. Franklin, 27, 1200 block of South Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Michael Fox, 29, 2300 block of Edward Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Alaina Rice, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gage Tyler Bradley, 28, Pendleton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., deputies arrested Dewayne L. Johnson, 31, 1600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Hoffer and Elizabeth streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:38 a.m., deputies arrested Bernard Lasale Samuels, 40, 2800 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of Jefferson Street and Ruddell Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:39 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 27, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Saturday, 6:41 a.m., deputies arrested Harry Joseph Fondots, 59, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Saturday, 7:15 a.m., deputies arrested Brian Fletcher Fouch, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Douglas Hilligoss, 41, Windfall, in the 4800 block of North 450 East, on a charge of dealing a scheduled substance.
Saturday, 5:46 p.m., deputies arrested Kamran Michael Jones, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 166, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:46 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew J. Wozniak, 21, Niles, Michigan, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 166, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Ashtyn L. Fye, 21, 2100 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery.
Sunday, 8:18 p.m., deputies arrested Dante M. Wright, 28, 1100 block of South 300 East, in the 1300 block of South 300 East, on a charge of domestic battery committing in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Bratcher, 26, Bunker Hill, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:59 p.m., officers arrested Vertis Wallace, 41, first block of Southdowns Drive, in the 900 block of North Indiana Avenue, on charges of possession of a handgun by a felon, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Wyatt Lowe, 25, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Elm Street and Courtland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 10:50 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Schenian, 64, 60 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Stafford, 66, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Lakisha Clay, 45, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:52 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Johnson, 24, 200 block of East Ninth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Cody Noftsger, 27, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:18 p.m., officers arrested David Headrick, 38, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a Jay County warrant.
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Stambaugh, 39, Wabash, on three unknown charges.
Monday, 1:07 p.m., deputies arrested Flint Vincent Farmer, 56, 600 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for murder.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Traven A. Horn, 21, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Cadence Bronwen Hayes, 47, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of theft and a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Leroy McKinney, 33, 5700 block of Wampum Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Renee Lynch, 48, 4500 block of Willow Court, in the 3000 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:28 p.m., deputies arrested Drew Allen Tornow, 23, 400 block of Redwood Lane, at the same location, on a Marshall County warrant.
Monday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Robert B. Bennett, 65, 11000 block of West 00 North South, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 9:29 p.m., deputies arrested Dawn Nicole Miller, 38, Carmel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tipton County Arrests
Sunday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan C. Ferguson, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 11:46 p.m., officers arrested Michael G. Duckworth, 59, Forest, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
