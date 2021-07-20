Arrests
Thursday, 2:16 a.m., deputies arrested Edward Cooks, 61, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 5:01 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin R. Jacobs, 34, 2000 block of Northview Boulevard, in the area of 950 East and 100 North, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Williamson, 27, 800 block of West Virginia Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Thursday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 39, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a Grant County hold.
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Ashley Adams, 44, 2100 block of Versailles Drive, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant each for violation of work release and escape.
Thursday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Jesus Cruz, 62, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Indiana and Markland avenues, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., deputies arrested Brielle R. Pridemore, 26, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 6900 block of East 100 North, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:36 a.m., officers arrested Brittney McCool, 33, unknown address, in the 100 block of East Center Road, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested William Hunter, 43, 1200 block of West Richmond Street, in the area of Buckeye and Taylor streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested Amy Sisco, 31, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft by shoplifting, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Paul Binns, 58, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 2800 block of Fenley Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Vonogden, 26, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the 2100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested William Daily Jr., 43, Logansport, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a St. Joseph County warrant.
Saturday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Martin Landrum, 28, unknown address, in the area of Locke and Virginia streets, on charges of public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:52 a.m., deputies arrested Casey R. Gurule, 22, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Myah Galloway, 30, unknown address, in the 3000 block of South Terrace Drive, on a warrant for residential entry.
Saturday, 7:39 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Makiel Johnson, 28, 900 block of West Taylor Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky A. Lane, 34, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Belvedere Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Linda Hammac, 34, 600 block of West Lordeman Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:06 a.m., officers arrested Jerry Glenn III, 34, 1500 block of North Philips Street, in the 1800 block of North Wabash Avenue, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; deception with a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Rhett Cannon, 29, 800 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 700 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Sunday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Paige Turley, 30, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 1500 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jay Austin Lee Reed, 31, 800 block of West Elm Street, in the 3200 block of East 100 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, as well as a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Birden, 24, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2100 block of East Lincoln Road, on a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested William Estep, 45, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the area of King and Market streets, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Monday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Marc Swygert, 35, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:02 p.m., officers arrested Kristina Russell, 41, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Piatt, 26, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Mikel Ringley, 30, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1500 block of Kirk Row, on a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Randy Barrett, 48, 4000 block of North 700 West, in the area of Union and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Cody Schmitt, 29, The Dalles, Oregon, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a Grant County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Derik Brannum, 43, 500 block of South Main Street, in the area of Lordeman Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a misdemeanor; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, midnight, officers arrested Craig Brown, 26, Windfall, in the 1600 block of North Jay Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Rickey Fields, 56, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Sierra Frye, 29, 400 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Friday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Tabitha Rutledge, 22, 700 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a violation of community corrections and a charge of escape.
Friday, 10:03 p.m., deputies arrested Keesha Pigg, 25, unknown address, on charges of public intoxication and public nudity.
Saturday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Hayes, 22, Kokomo, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested John Wilson, 32, Garfield, Ohio, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Oliver-Boulas, 24, 200 block of Columbia Avenue, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Gilland, 21, 1200 block of Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on three charges of battery, two charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and a single charge each of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 41, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Tipton County Arrests
Saturday, 1:43 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph S. Peterson, 28, Denver, Colorado, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 9:24 a.m., officers arrested Courtney N. Murray, 40, Logansport, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and being a habitual traffic violator.
Sunday, 4 a.m., deputies arrested Parker R. Clemens, 29, Kempton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel A. Bentley, 40, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
