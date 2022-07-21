Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Margie Lee Johnson, 42, 900 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Michael Misock, 51, 1400 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 28, 2400 block of Conti Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Madysen R. Cox, 19, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:22 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar Snow, 71, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Zacharia Joseph Lockhart, 29, 200 block of Laramie Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Scott Fording, 56, 1300 block of East Fording Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Craig Alan Hulet, 37, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:52 p.m., deputies arrested Marion Eugene McNeil, 42, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 5100 block of Cartwright Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:51 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Allen Hollingsworth, 34, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Michelle Mott, 49, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the area of LaFountain Street and Southway Boulevard, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Beth Galloway, 27, 700 block of North Morrison Street, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Sequoia Nukols, 21, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Shania Dunn, 19, 900 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Donna Pettit, 60, unknown address, in the area of Korby and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
