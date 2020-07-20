Arrests
Tuesday, July 14, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Alan Pearson, 44, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, July 14, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Leigh Eshelman, 36, 1200 block of West Elm Street, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, July 14, 9:13 p.m., deputies arrested Zachariah Malek Randolph, 21, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 2:19 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew R. Smith, 33, 600 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 3:34 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher D. Henderson, 45, 1300 block of North Philips Street, in the 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lee Henley, 35, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary W. Parsons, 35, 7200 block of West 00 North South, at Highland Park, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 5 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Quiniya Stewart, 25, Chicago, Illinois, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:10 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Donald Parks, 18, 1300 block of Peace Pipe, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Amanda Leigh Eshelman, 36, 1200 block of West Elm Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:36 p.m., officers arrested Alyssa Beatty, 31, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Harrison Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Hoover, 29, Forest, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Duwayne Richardson Jr., 37, 1000 block of Linda Drive, in the 300 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Daron Kareem Griffin, 23, Indianapolis, in Rossville, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:02 p.m., officers arrested Jason Graves, 45, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of North Delphos and East Taylor streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:27 p.m., officers arrested Philip Cooper, 38, 1200 block of West North Street, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested Devon Nice, 26, 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Bockman, 31, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 20, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Wesley Dean, 23, unknown address, in the area of North Dixon and West Judson roads, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested Maddison Copenhaver, 18, 900 block of Meadow Run Court, in the area of Center and Park roads, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Jarrell, 18, Russiaville, in the area of Center and Park roads, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Marc Sutherland, 45, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Jenkins, 34, 100 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tutrow, 25, Bunker Hill, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 5:59 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Campbell, 25, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of possession of a syringe.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Logan Taylor, 23, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Childers, 22, 5200 block of East 500 South, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Bronson Dietrich, 34, Kokomo, on charges of public intoxication, failure to identify and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Draving, 45, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Lane Russo, 20, 2100 block of North Country Club Road, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Reynolds, 57, 2500 block of Business U.S. 31, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Sunday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Jesika Blackard, 27, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Jason H. Taylor, 44, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Friday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel L. Williams, 58, South Bend, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Friday, 5:50 p.m., correctional officers arrested Mark A. Smith, 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., correctional officers arrested Amanda K. Pennington, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony M. Windmon, 30, Chattanooga, Tennessee, on dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin L. Jones, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a false government identification and possession of throwing stars.
Sunday, 2:32 a.m., deputies arrested Betty S. Bertrand, 37, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
