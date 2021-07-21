Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:59 a.m., deputies arrested Saxon D. Simmons, 25, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Webster and Gano streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Elliot Tristan McAmis, 37, 500 block of West King Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:38 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Douglas Hocker, 51, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Nashawnda M. Barber, 47, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:48 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Allen Nichols, 32, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Obadiah Owensby, 22, 5400 block of Menomonee Drive, at the same location, on a Marion County warrant.
Monday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Sharon Mae Cottrell, 58, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry Lewis Gold, 63, 700 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Lamont Shelley, 51, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brianna Leigh Sisk, 28, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug or look-a-like substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Edward Everhart, 44, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Patrick Joe Abney, 44, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Stacey G. Gosnell, 53, 2600 block of South 1400 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 52, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Brycen Jamal Strong, 28, 2000 block of Olds Drive, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Lynn Blackburn, 28, 5200 block of Wea Drive, in the 100 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Angel R. Ramirez, 47, Anderson, in the area of 400 South and 450 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Amie Nichole Hall, 34, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested Katelin Dupree, 23, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Sycamore and Philips streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:52 p.m., officers arrested Tori Kemble, 24, 600 block of James Drive, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery on a person less than 14, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Adam Day, 32, 1400 block of West Madison Street, in the area of Smith and Webster streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 42, 1900 block of East Carter Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Meck, 29, Sharpsville, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Ulerick, 33, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Ohio and Elizabeth streets, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Courtney Wilson, 40, 700 block of West Butler Street, in the 100 block of East Center Road, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Spencer Brandt, 35, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Park and Center roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:13 a.m., officers arrested Peyton Lewis, 20, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1800 block of North Leeds Street, on a charge of minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:18 a.m., officers arrested Angelica Pyle, 19, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on charges of minor possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Adamiya Willhelm, 27, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on three charges of operating while intoxicated and a single charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Imler, 32, Watervliet, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Quintarius Gregory, 22, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Schipper, 37, 100 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on two unknown charges.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:56 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron A. Perry, 21, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher V. McKinnie, 33, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
