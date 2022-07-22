Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:19 a.m., deputies arrested Parshant Bhardwaj, 38, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Western Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Clay Calvert, 32, Marion, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Kendryck Neal, 28, West Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 1:29 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Waldron, 41, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 3:09 p.m., deputies arrested Noah Darnel Roller, 22, Delphi, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a Grant County hold.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Kylee N. Duke, 30, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on three warrants for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Darryl Nigel Johnson, 37, 1700 block of South LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Devon M. Rutledge, 26, Abilene, Texas, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Miller, 21, 800 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Spohn, 53, Peru, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:19 p.m., officers arrested Katera Johnson, 32, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Thompson, 30, 300 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nance, 28, homeless, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Meghan Miller, 33, Galveston, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Devon Green, 22, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and providing a false identity statement.
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., officers arrested Eric Bookwalter, 47, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Johnnie Gibson, 42, Warsaw, on a parole hold.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Candence Causey, 26, Kokomo, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Piercefield, 39, Logansport, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested James Babcock, 25, Denver, on a warrant for intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Danna Cope, 36, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Thursday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Steven Keefer, 32, South Bend, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Friday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested James Moss, 49, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
