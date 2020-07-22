Arrests
Thursday, July 16, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested Devon Nice, 26, 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Bockman, 31, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 20, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Wesley Dean, 23, unknown address, in the area of North Dixon and West Judson roads, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested Maddison Copenhaver, 18, 900 block of Meadow Run Court, in the area of Center and Park roads, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Jarrell, 18, Russiaville, in the area of Center and Park roads, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:56 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Capers, 30, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Izaiah Bugher, 19, 2200 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1900 block of West Havens Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:29 p.m., officers arrested Derek Arnold, 30, 2300 block of Acorn Drive, in the 1000 block of East Center Road, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Lora Delon, 45, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of East Carter and South Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Blake Forker, 24, Galveston, in the area of North Main and East Sycamore streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Jared Allen, 34, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:15 a.m., officers arrested Jesus Cruz, 61, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:40 a.m., officers arrested Katileigh Berry, 34, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, in the 800 block of North Leeds Street, on two warrants for theft.
Sunday, 12:41 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Brannum, 42, Windfall, in the 400 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Elias Estanislando Olguin, 34, Sweetwater, Texas, in the area of U.S. 31 and 500 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:28 a.m., deputies arrested Cameron Givens, 33, Detroit, Michigan, in the area of Leeds and Havens streets, on a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:43 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Varelli, 31, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Ricardo Anderson, 47, 1300 block of South Plate Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Sunday 10 a.m., officers arrested Heidi Bradley, 24, 1300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:59 p.m., officers arrested William Epperly, 63, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested William Cleland, 30, 6400 block of West 90 South, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested John A. Bielak, 27, 600 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Walnut and Philips streets, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrrested Brandon C. Kelly, 38, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Edward Johnson, 36, 1200 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of South Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Ceairra Nashelle Young, 20, 900 block of Laguna Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, July 16, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tutrow, 25, Bunker Hill, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, July 16, 5:59 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Campbell, 25, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of possession of a syringe.
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Logan Taylor, 23, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Childers, 22, 5200 block of East 500 South, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Bronson Dietrich, 34, Kokomo, on charges of public intoxication, failure to identify and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Draving, 45, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 10:18 p.m., deputies arrested Lane Russo, 20, 2100 block of North Country Club Road, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Reynolds, 57, 2500 block of Business U.S. 31, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Sunday, 11:08 p.m., officers arrested Jesika Blackard, 27, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Jason H. Taylor, 44, South Bend, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
Friday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel L. Williams, 58, South Bend, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Friday, 5:50 p.m., correctional officers arrested Mark A. Smith, 34, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., correctional officers arrested Amanda K. Pennington, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony M. Windmon, 30, Chattanooga, Tennessee, on dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin L. Jones, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a false government identification and possession of throwing stars.
Sunday, 2:32 a.m., deputies arrested Betty S. Bertrand, 37, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
