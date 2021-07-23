Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Michael E. Adams, 65, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jaedon C. Johnson, 24, homeless, at the HCC, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 12:59 p.m., deputies arrested Barnabas Wassihun Beyene, 27, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:03 p.m., deputies arrested Bennie N. Sparks, 53, 2300 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Paige Breanne Turley, 30, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Adam Miller, 24, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Cantu, 800 block of Westminster Lane, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany K. Lambert, 30, Logansport, in the area of Virginia and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 27, 1000 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Waugh and Foster streets, on two charges of being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Steven Smith, 42, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Jon Nutt, 59, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a charge of public indecency-indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:25 a.m., officers arrested Ricky Wininger, 32, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Tylor Leyk, 21, Tipton, in the 1400 block of North Webster Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested David Moore, 44, Russiaville, in the 2000 block of West Alto Road, on a Clinton County warrant.
Friday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Kinley Butler, 21, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Jefferson Street and Witherspoon Drive, on a Tipton County warrant.
Friday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Jason Whitaker, 45, 1700 block of South Market Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Chandler, 29, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:07 a.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldo, 44, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 1700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Donald Helton Jr., 62, 1200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of King and Buckeye streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:47 a.m., officers arrested Dalton Vincent, 23, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested Darcy L. Leiding, 58, Tipton, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Angela L. Breedlove, 50, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operator never licensed, obstruction of justice, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kinley M. Butler, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
