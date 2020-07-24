Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, July 18, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Gage Powell, 25, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 18, 12:38 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Rutherford, 26, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of South Union and East King streets, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for false informing, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 18, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Woodard, 33, 1800 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 900 block of East Dixon Street, on a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, July 18, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Matthew McIntosh, 34, Peru, in the area of North Delphos and East Taylor streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 26, 1400 block of South 200 East, in the area of South Plate Street and East Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 41, 1200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of South Elizabeth and East Foster streets, on an unknown warrant and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Steven Toliver, 36, 1100 block of North Bell Street, in the 1000 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for intimidation.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Edward Steele, 47, 300 block of North Western Avenue, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Justin Horn, 25, unknown address, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:35 a.m., officers arrested Ned Hall, 47, Benton, Kentucky, in the area of East Gano and North Jay streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:39 p.m., deputies arrested Alanna Marie Hill, 19, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for fraud.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 56, 1200 block of Arundel Court, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 p.m., officers arrested David Langston, 22, Evergreen Park, Illinois, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and another operating while intoxicated, also a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:56 p.m., deputies arrested Reed Allen Wichmann, 28, Cape Coral, Florida, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for theft with a prior conviction, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., deputies arrested Kacey M. Wells, 27, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Michael Beyelia, 25, Tipton, at Dunham's, 3754 S. Reed Road, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6:26 p.m., officers arrested Meranda White, 42, 800 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Terry Rhinebarger, 54, 1200 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1200 block of South 17th Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Randy Stevens, 41, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of West North and North Morrison streets, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Johnathan Capers, 30, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Havens and Ohio streets, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Ralph Edens Jr., 47, Oakford, in the area of West Jefferson and North Philips streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Austin Foreman, 24, Russiaville, in the 1000 block of South Webster Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:37 a.m., deputies arrested Romae Maelea Lynn Shrum, 20, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in Russiaville, on a hold for Miami County.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Bobby Lee Anderson, 26, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Brian Prince, 29, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for auto theft.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., officers arrested Jesus Cruz, 61, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Calumet Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan L. Capers, 30, 800 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Luther Deval Collier, 56, Louisville, Kentucky, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Meranda Elaine White, 42, 800 block of East Harrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:08 p.m., officers arrested Noran Shelton, 41, Detroit, Michigan, in the area of East Firmin Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Hoover, 29, Forest, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 5:23 p.m., deputies arrested Brandy Gail Hendrix, 42, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen Lawson, 35, 2000 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Clay Calvert, 30, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Spence, 27, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of East Laguna Street and Harris Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Danny Wallace, 60, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:55 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Daniel Kemper, 21, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested John Woodard, 49, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 12:34 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Callis, 48, 600 block of North Philips Street, in the area of North Philips and West Jefferson streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Patrishia Torivo, 26, 2500 block of West Alto Road, in the 4200 block of South Park Road, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Justin Gray, 21, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 300 block of West 300 North, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.