Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Dawn Cooper, 48, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Robert Jones, 32, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested James Wade Herron, 50, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:21 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Jim Groves, 65, 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:34 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Allen Hollingsworth, 34, Elwood, in the 2500 block of North Locke Street, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony; identity deception, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:42 a.m., deputies arrested Namika Jawel Anthony, 42, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 10:56 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Dawn Vanhorn, 41, 600 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Friday, 11:18 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Samuel Bratcher, 26, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Miller, 55, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:22 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Shackelford Jr., 29, Chicago, Illinois, in the 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:32 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Othersonm, 53, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Darren W. Jenkins, 56, 600 block of West Richmond Street, in the 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., officers arrested Sara White, 24, 800 block of Clark Street, in the area of Park and Markland avenues, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:48 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Zeman, 48, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Wynterbrooke Drive, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:35 a.m. and 12:09 p.m., officers arrested Roxanne Prince, 57, homeless, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on two charges of criminal trespass and a charge of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Lacee Krieg, 41, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 10 block of South Downs Drive, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:38 p.m., officers arrested Richard Baker, 52, Chalmers, in the 1100 block of South Jay Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; false informing, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:54 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Wayne Cooper, 39, 100 block of West North Street, in the 1100 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Duke, 33, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Desrick Meriweather, 45, 300 block of North Delphos Street, in the 2700 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Anne Burns, 46, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Parvin, 27, 700 block of East North Street, in the 800 block of West Superior Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Schyler Neal, 27, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Southlea Drive and Vinton Circle, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Ginger Dewitt, 45, 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Harrison Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Troy Hodson, 56, 600 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of Gano and Union streets, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 4:16 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley W. Wales, 37, 2200 block of St. Andrews Court, in the area of Buckeye and Walnut streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Macie Bogard, 31, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Gavin Alexander Brown, 29, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Edward Rogers, 27, 3200 block of Susan Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Derrick Long, 42, 1400 block of Conti Lane, in the area of Market Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Jones, 51, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Dana Jones, 53, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Abney, 62, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
