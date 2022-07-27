Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Michael Dickey, 31, Tipton, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Denton Joshua Brandenburg, 29, Terre Haute, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 2:22 p.m., deputies arrested Dezmalik Cheron Cannon, 50, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Beth Gallaway, 27, 500 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tahlyn Orion Latta, 26, 1200 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Brett Foudray, 33, 300 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:02 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Armstrong, 35, homeless, in the 1500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Small, 30, 600 block of James Drive, in the 5000 block of Gettysburg Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Zoey Calvert, 19, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1400 block of North Philips Street, on charges of minor consumption of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Ted Heston, 52, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Alto Road and Carmelita Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Michael Penton, 45, Bensenville, Illinois, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Schroeder, 49, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Keia Spears, 34, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., deputies arrested Brianne Ellis, 25, 1700 block of East Indiana 218, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Darien Sutton, 27, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jean Mesider, 40, Goshen, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Derik Thompson, 29, 200 block of East Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 42, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Scott Wolf, 50, Oxford, Ohio, on a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Geoffrey Snyder, 54, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Eller, 19, Converse, on charges of minor consumption and operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Diana Volz, 37, Converse, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 11:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Alspach, 31, Amboy, on charges of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, disorderly conduct and refusal to identify.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gabriella M. Stipes, 31, Kokomo, on a charge of false informing.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin E. Boyd, 57, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
