Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Chavon Toliver, 35, 1100 block of North Bell Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 1:07 p.m., deputies arrested Branden Alexander McKillip, 34, Converse, in Converse, on a hold for Madison County, a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Spence, 26, 1700 block of South Washington Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Purdum streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Deaton, 32, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 2100 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Henderson, 33, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Basil McCoy, 30, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Henry Kaiser, 45, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a Miami County warrant and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:28 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hernly, 30, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 600 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Rhyan Ballard, 19, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 600 block of North Locke Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Beck, 28, 6900 block of East 100 North, in the 600 block of North Locke Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested John Moore, 54, 600 block of North Locke Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Nichole Timoschuk, 31, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Vashti Dillon, 42, 3400 block of Tally Ho Drive, in the area of Elk Drive and South Webster Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
Thursday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle J. Turner, 32, 1300 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Samuel Caudill, 68, 900 block of North Philips Street, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Gregory Ryan, 43, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol and drugs and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Adam Miller, 23, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft of a firearm, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for dealing in hashish and a warrant for possession in paraphernalia.
Thursday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Jason Smith, 47, 900 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for child molesting.
Thursday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested James Howard, 38, Indianapolis, in the 500 block of East Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Jaquale Eddington, 24, 1100 block of East Spraker Street, in the 2900 block of Sharon Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Kassidy Harris, 21, Roanoke, in the 2900 block of Sharon Drive, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:14 p.m., officers arrested Basil McCoy, 30, 500 block of Southlea Drive, in the 200 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jesse Allen McGriff, 51, 1500 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for contempt.
Thursday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Thomas Jackson, unknown age, in the 300 block of Maride Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Damion M. Vawter, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Ray Beets, 34, 3600 block of Albright Road, in the area of Sycamore and Faulkner streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Ray Wheeler, 30, unknown address, in the area of Jefferson Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of violation of driving conditions.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Michael S. Dull, 24, 1600 block of West North Street, at an unknown location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Bogue, 28, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Jacko, 38, 1700 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 1900 block of South Park Road, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Graham Saunders, 22, 800 block of North Union Street, in the area of East Taylor and North Jay streets, on a warrant for possession of child pornography and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Romae M.L. Shrum, 20, 1100 block of East Indiana 124, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Sanders, 60, Kokomo, on a warrant for three counts of home improvement fraud, three counts of theft, and one count of corrupt business influence.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Vincent Thomas, 43, South Bend, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kimberly Hoover, 41, 1100 block of West Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 3:28 a.m., officers arrested Nicole Kineman, 27, 2000 block of West Matador Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic needle, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Destiny Hann, 28, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Steven Swinford, 58, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Nell, 58, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Marilyn Randolph, 57, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 10:55 a.m., officers arrested Ronnie Banks, unknown age, 200 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Lois Golitko, 55, 100 block of South Broadway Street, Peru, on a Grant County warrant.
Saturday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested Earnest Morris, 40, Bunker Hill, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a charge each of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated with a scheduled substance.
Saturday, 10:53 p.m., deputies arrested John Phillips, 42, Walton, on a Cass County warrant.
Sunday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Alisa Koonce, 40, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 6:03 p.m., deputies arrested Alexandria Novy, 23, Elkhart, on an Elkhart County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Christian J. Trujillo, 22, Indianapolis, on charges of theft and obstruction of justice.
Thursday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Justin L. Newcom, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.