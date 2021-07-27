Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:46 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Allen Whitaker, 45, 1700 block of South Market Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:04 a.m., deputies arrested Philip A. Miller, 24, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:07 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Russell Brown, 27, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 4:09 a.m., deputies arrested Brad J. Carden, 47, 5600 block of West 400 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Clark-Wright, 39, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 6:59 a.m., officers arrested Chauncey Ali, 52, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on a Lake County warrant and charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; forgery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Dino Douglas Halupa, 37, 1700 block of Valley View Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Ginger Smith, 45, 1400 block of West Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, noon, officers arrested Tyson King, 35, 300 block of West Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:01 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Williams Sr., 42, 2800 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Caleb Huffer, 26, 1200 block of East 400 South, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for identity deception.
Friday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Shana Nicole Turner, 27, 1400 block of West Havens Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Christine Ellen Vaile, 42, 800 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Keegan Nussbaum, 22, 4700 block of South 750 East, in the area of Council Ring Boulevard and Council Court, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Anton M. King, 18, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested James Scott Philapy, 38, 1600 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Davis Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Buis, 32, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:22 p.m., deputies arrested Deana M. Ehler, 31, Flora, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Darlene Carman, 55, 3000 block of Crooked Stick Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Marshon Burch, 18, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North Apperson Way and East Elm Street, on charges of possession of a machine gun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Da’Shawn Brown, 21, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and East Elm Street, on charges of possession of a machine gun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Jamaine Cannon Jr., 42, 900 block of South Main Street, in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Isaih Dresean Young, 23, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Wetzel, 27, Galveston, in the 800 block of West Park Avenue, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Wayne Browning, 29, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Union Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Clark, 46, 900 block of North Korby Street, in the area of Madison and Purdum streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Lindsay Carpenter, 36, 1900 block of South Bell Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and East Broadway Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Michael Valdez, 31, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Sims, 28, 3500 block of South Webster Street, in the 5400 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Childs, 47, 600 block of West Webster Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Cordell Jenkins, 26, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Larry Batt, 20, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Walnut and Main streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Ann Fisher, 47, 11300 block of West 600 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for false informing.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Donte Smoot, 21, 1300 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Tate Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Nathan McKinney, 36, 2200 block of Glenora Court, in the 5100 block of Cartwright Drive, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Earnheart, 33, 300 block of North Philips Street, in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Sammy Irwin, 24, Galveston, in the area of Rainbow Circle and LaFountain Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Jenna Hughes, 37, 2400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, in the 300 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of domestic battery and criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Deonton Campbell, 42, 400 block of North Calumet Street, in the 1200 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Randall Sherrell, 64, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Woodward, 37, unknown address, in the 2400 block of East Baxter Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Jason A. Black, 49, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Friday, 4 p.m. officers arrested Andrew R. Brown, 34, Tipton, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Raymond D. Riggins, 30, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
