Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Christian Michael Dickey, 31, Tipton, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Denton Joshua Brandenburg, 29, Terre Haute, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 2:22 p.m., deputies arrested Dezmalik Cheron Cannon, 50, 1100 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Lori Beth Gallaway, 27, 500 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tahlyn Orion Latta, 26, 1200 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Cheyenne N. McCall, 21, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Washington and King streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:03 a.m., deputies arrested Robert La Ray Norris, 28, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Robert Safford, 27, 800 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., deputies arrested Tara Nacole Lewis, 34, homeless, in the 800 block of North 500 East, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for indirect contempt and a parole hold, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Brett Foudray, 33, 300 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:02 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Armstrong, 35, homeless, in the 1500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:41 p.m., deputies arrested Vertis Lee Wallace, 41, first block of Southdowns Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., deputies arrested Chris Anthony Taylor, 23, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Walton, 45, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Hagan Michael Nussbaum, 25, 1200 block of Teepee Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention and a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Joe D. Duquette, 37, homeless, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a Pike County hold.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Small, 30, 600 block of James Drive, in the 5000 block of Gettysburg Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Josephine Patton, 55, 1100 block of East Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Ryan Everett Williams, 25, Vandalia, Michigan, on a Michigan hold and a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin Maurene Duke, 22, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on charges of escape, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Thomas Vanhaecke, 21, Desloge, Missouri, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee James, 35, Desloge, Missouri, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Tuesday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Zoey Calvert, 19, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1400 block of North Philips Street, on charges of minor consumption of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Ted Heston, 52, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the area of Alto Road and Carmelita Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Michael Penton, 45, Bensenville, Illinois, in the area of Mulberry and Washington streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Michael Schroeder, 49, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery.
Wednesday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Snow, 40, homeless, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested David Turner Jr., 53, 1100 block of South 17th Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Orlandis Brown, 56, 300 block of North Calumet Street, in the area of North and Main streets, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 12:53 a.m., officers arrested Travis Shoaf, 51, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Morgan and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Jenni Harrison, 38, 400 block of West Superior Street, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Tinder, 28, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance with a controlled substance, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Isaac Ferenc, 19, 1200 block of East Butler Street, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance with a controlled substance, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Anton Fewell, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance with a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Nevaeh Sullivan, 21, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance with a controlled substance, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Fewell, 39, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a legend drug or precursor, both Level 6 felonies.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Keia Spears, 34, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., deputies arrested Brianne Ellis, 25, 1700 block of East Indiana 218, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Darien Sutton, 27, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jean Mesider, 40, Goshen, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Derik Thompson, 29, 200 block of East Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 42, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Scott Wolf, 50, Oxford, Ohio, on a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Saturday, 10:05 p.m., deputies arrested Geoffrey Snyder, 54, 3400 block of West Indiana 218, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., deputies arrested Hunter Eller, 19, Converse, on charges of minor consumption and operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Diana Volz, 37, Converse, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 11:14 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Alspach, 31, Amboy, on charges of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, disorderly conduct and refusal to identify.
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Levi Hall, 31, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Lipscomb, 33, Kendallville, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:41 p.m., officers arrested Jailyn Harden, 25, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a firearm by a dangerous person and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Baker, 49, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:33 a.m., deputies arrested Stacy Okanski, 32, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Gabriella M. Stipes, 31, Kokomo, on a charge of false informing.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin E. Boyd, 57, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
