Arrests
Friday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Donnie Leon Swanson, 51, 1500 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the area of North Armstrong and West Havens streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:39 a.m., officers arrested Cole Lane, 27, Peru, in the area of North LaFountain and East Barkdol streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Katlyn V. Cantu, 25, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 27, 900 block of West State Street, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Virginia Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Michael Love, 35, unknown age, in the area of U.S. 31 and Ida Drive, on a warrant for parole violation and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, false informing, a misdemeanor, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Amber Love, 26, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Ida Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1800 block of West Madison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Hareem Jalal Burnett, 23, 600 block of West Virginia Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Keenan Cory Gilbert, 34, 1500 block of Arundel Drive, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Gonzales, 31, 1100 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 2300 block of Zartman Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested David Alan Rouse, 36, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of Dixon and Lincoln roads, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Scott Allen Parks, 36, 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of North Armstrong and West Havens streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer L. Allison, 43, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the area of West Havens and North Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested David Edward Turner, Jr., 51, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of East Wheeler Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, intimidation, a Level 5 felony, invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Shelley, 26, 1000 block of North Wildwood Drive, in the area of West North and North Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Hayes, 40, homeless, in the 3000 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Saturday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Shawn R. Richardson, 49, 3800 block of Briarwick Drive, in the area of West North and Ann streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Cassidy Lynn Taylor, 19, 300 block of West Virginia Street, in the area of West Markland and West Park avenues, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:45 a.m., officers arrested Halima Janee Burnett, 19, 1900 block of West Havens Street, in the area of West Broadway and Burk streets, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:47 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Allen Sutton Jr., 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the 2900 block of Apperson Way, on two warrants for non-compliance.
Saturday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Rodger A. Wisehart, 40, unknown age, in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested James Green, 43, Peru, in the area of Morgan Street and Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m., officers arrested Laurie Marie Smith, 39, Greentown, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 2:43 p.m., officers arrested Trevor V. Bontrager, 19, 3500 block of East 300 North, at an unknown location, on a warrant for impersonating a public servant.
Saturday, 2:46 p.m., deputies arrested Don Leon Swanson, 51, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Dale Duke, 31, 200 block of East Ricketts Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two charges of theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Samuel David Carpenter, 36, 700 block of Westminster Lane, in the area of Westminster Drive, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Steven Lewis Coulbern, 51, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, in the area of Gano Street and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Gayle Stevens, 25, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of 100 North and 1150 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:06 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel Scott Sommer, 35, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of 100 North and 1150 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Edward McDowell Howard, 43, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of West North and North Washington streets, on two warrants for body attachment and charges of possession of a handgun without a license, marijuana cultivation and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:22 a.m., officers arrested Tracey Leigh Gabbert, 40, 5200 block of Ojibway Drive, in the area of South Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Mackenzie Nicole Stepler, 30, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Daniel James Hood, 23, 2300 block of South Park Road, in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Dixon Road, on a warrant for public intoxication and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Je Ray Lewis Balentine, 23, 2300 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the 1300 block of Styer Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Carl Brown, 36, 2200 block of South Holiday Drive, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 3:48 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Saylor, 37, Denver, on a Cass County warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.