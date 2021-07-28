Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Todd William Hagadorn, 32, New Haven, in the area of Markland Avenue and Ohio Street, on a White County hold.
Monday, 4:38 a.m., deputies arrested Blake L. Fivecoate, 34, 700 block of South Wabash Street, in the 700 block of East Firmin Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Tylor Matthew Leyk, 21, Tipton, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Nicole West, 34, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for attachment and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Chandler, 29, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Karl Lee Nix, 42, 1700 block of Teasdale Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for reckless driving.
Monday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Nicholas Bess, 29, Windfall, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher A. Vest, 47, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 600 block of West North Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:57 p.m., deputies arrested Michael W. Piatt, 29, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Cody Amici, 37, 1200 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for strangulation, a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old and a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Manuel Sisneros, 42, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Leija, 41, 800 block of North Philips Street, in the area of North and McCann streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Michael Hodges, 39, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Morgan Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Richard Love, 51, 900 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Locke and Harrison streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Cary Young, 50, Tipton, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 49, first block of Center Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Alvin Carter, 22, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., deputies arrested Sheyenne Johnson, 34, 100 block of North Miami Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Candace Mayer, 29, 100 block of North Holman Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:24 p.m., deputies arrested Glen Lewis, 27, Sheridan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Angelika Pyle, 19, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, minor consumption and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Molly Melton, 41, 300 block of North Fremont Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and operator never licensed.
