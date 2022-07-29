Arrests
Wednesday, 9:42 a.m., deputies arrested Dontae Carter, 20, 1500 block of North Morrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Adrian William Morris, 49, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Scianni, 41, 600 block of James Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., officers arrested Dylan Miller, 21, 800 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Tracy Hartleroad, 56, 500 block of Salem Drive, in the area of Carter Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Harrison Handy, 25, 1000 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Bell Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
