Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 12:01 a.m., deputies arrested Alexzander Joseph Castillo, 20, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Elm Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:52 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle G. Wheeler, 30, Peru, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:55 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Renee Lynch, 46, 4500 block of Willow Drive, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:58 a.m., deputies arrested Miriah Arizonia Groves, 35, unknown address, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 3:14 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Samuel Shelton, 39, 1100 block of North Korby Street, in the 5800 block of Mendota Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age.
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Sheila Denise Detro, 58, homeless, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas D. Monroe, 28, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 12:54 a.m., deputies arrested a juvenile male, 17, in the area of Hoffer and Webster streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Dye, 51, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Monday, 12:53 a.m., deputies arrested James Michael Charles, 28, 1000 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:59 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, 500 block of East Morgan Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:28 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Alan Pearson, 44, Logansport, in the 400 block of West North Street, on a hold for Cass County.
Monday, 1:46 a.m., deputies arrested John Edward Wade, 41, 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:52 a.m., deputies arrested Byron Dewayne Hill, 31, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Zyonna Trau Niece Wilson, 21, 900 block of East Richmond Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., deputies arrested Hillary Ann Leeson, 27, 5100 block of Wea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Richard L. Tomlinson, 38, Fairmount, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Monday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Richard Jackson, 55, 300 block of Mirage Drive, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Rhiannon Quinn, 34, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hinkle, 35, 1300 block of South Webster Street, in the 1500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Demetrice Lay, 37, Green Forest, Arkansas, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a hold for the Missouri Department of Correction and charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, auto theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Jacob Rutledge, 24, 800 block of Maumee Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brice Scott Biddle, 22, 2300 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of U.S. 31 and Exit 161, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 41, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1200 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Jason Alspaugh, 48, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Griner, 61, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of LaFountain and North streets, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Ed Grant, 47, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Mulberry and Webster streets, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:36 a.m., officers arrested Theresa Bates, 42, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1600 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Makaila Clark, 18, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Kharls Rallings, 26, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Deangelo Easton, 28, unknown address, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Basil McCoy, 29, 2600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a Hamilton County warrant for possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Morgan, 50, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Jay Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Alicia Meranda, 31, Sharpsville, in the 1600 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Huntsman, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 100 block of East Fischer Street, on an Elkhart County warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Rogers, 35, 1700 block of Cherry Hill Lane, in the 2200 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a Cass County warrant for resisting law enforcement, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Garett Sampson, 21, 500 block of West 11th Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota Jackson, 26, South Bend, on a court order.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Brian Johnson, 26, 600 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
Monday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Mikayla Dockerty, 32, Bunker Hill, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Robinson, 38, Warsaw, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Lance Shotts, 31, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 11:06 p.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Powers, 24, Rochester, on a charge of public intoxication.
Wednesday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Smith, 31, Mishawaka, on charges of reckless driving, operating while intoxicated-refusal and operating while intoxicated causing endangerment.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Jacob B. Kwiatt, 22, Tipton, on a warrant for intimidation and harassment by using a computer network or other form of electronic communication.
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Camil L. Pride, 42, Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Philip G. Ally, 21, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Landon S. Crull, 28, Windfall, on a charge of failure to stop after an accident.
