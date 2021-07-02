Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Deon Smith, 24, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of 450 West and 400 South, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Michael S. Dull, 25, 1600 block of West North Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Alex Clarence McCarey, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Marie Miller, 26, 200 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:43 p.m., deputies arrested James Matthew Thompson, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., deputies arrested Javoreious David, 20, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Washington and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., officers arrested Gamaliel Mailey, 45, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on charges of obscenity/pornography-providing obscene material, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor;and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Mark Johnson, 40, 500 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on an out-of-state warrant.
Thursday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Tamantha Saunders, 27, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the area of Ohio and Taylor streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Bastin-Jarvis, 33, 900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Keirsten Long, 24, Oakford, in Oakford, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Susan Bradley, 35, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:46 a.m., officers arrested Tyson Alexander, 43, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Bell and Broadway streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., officers arrested Emily Jackson, 23, 800 block of Clark Street, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
