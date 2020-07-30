Arrests
Sunday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Earl Dotson Perrigen, 46, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary W. Parsons, 35, 7200 block of West 00 North South, in the 6300 block of West 00 North South, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry Carter, 50, unknown address, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for strangulation, a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested James Patrick Miller, 32, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested Dayton C. Birdsong, 18, Sharpsville, in Sharpsville, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:17 a.m., deputies arrested Marcell Tavaris Greene, 27, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:52 a.m., deputies arrested Travis William Gentry, 37, 100 block of Kingston Road, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 7:01 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Nadeau, 30, Bringhurst, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of public intoxication by drugs and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:01 p.m., officers arrested Brazion Nieto, 21, 5200 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Apperson Way and Monroe Street, on a Tipton County warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:01 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Walters, 21, Peru, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for driving while suspended, as well as charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Benjamin Hamilton, 28, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for child molesting.
Monday, 4:24 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Shelton, 25, Walton, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Monday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Paul Jones, 39, 400 block of North Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Andrew Henry, 19, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Tamanta Mae Saunders, 26, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua N. Grimes, 20, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kiley Gilbert, 18, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Joel Thayer, 30, 5600 block of Long Bow Drive, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., deputies arrested Darrel Michael Morris, 56, 100 block of East Morgan Street, in the area of Morgan and Main streets, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Shaquane Warwick, 26, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 700 block of West Jackson Street, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:57 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hatt, 30, 2100 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Main Street, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Martha Small, 62, 800 block of East Center Road, in the 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Bergesen, 28, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Markland Avenue, on a Grant County warrant.
Tuesday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Lakeith Polk, 31, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Main Street, on a charge of refusal to identify, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:02 a.m., officers arrested Dino Halupa, 36, homeless, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:21 a.m., officers arrested Samantha Beckley, 39, 1200 block of East Barkdol Street, in the 800 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:51 p.m., officers arrested Brian Bright, 39, 2700 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Indiana 931, on charges of driving while suspended and operating without financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:18 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Adcock, 41, 1000 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on two warrants for theft and a warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Hooper, 32, 1700 block of South Bell Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Cox, 34, 200 block of West 300 South, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Morgan, 50, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 100 block of South Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Amber Adcock, 39, 2500 block of North Jay Street, in the 1000 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Joel Grainger, 35, 200 block of North Berkley Road, in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Miami County warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Wednesday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Brian Isenhower, 44, Bunker Hill, in the area of North and Lindsay streets, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
