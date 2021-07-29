Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Robert Safford, 26, 900 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:51 a.m., deputies arrested Abby Michelle Causey, 58, 1000 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested April Lynn Holloman, 34, 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Tuesday, 10:47 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Kristopher Williams, 28, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Morrison and North streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Tyler Robbins, 28, Mitchell, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Logan D. Keirns, 27, 700 block of East Morgan Street, in the area of Mulberry and Philips streets, on a violation of driving conditions, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Shaneka Nicole Allen, 44, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:17 p.m., deputies arrested Debra A. Rucker, 58, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of LaFountain Street and Southway Boulevard, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:17 p.m., deputies arrested Jose L. Mathias, 43, Indianapolis, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Randall Roberts, 61, 1400 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Roy Reed, 54, 100 block of South Cooper Street, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Beth McVay, 49, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the 200 block of Southway Boulevard, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Unger, 46, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 200 block of South Indiana 931, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested James Russell III, 42, unknown address, in the area of Park Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Cody Schmitt, 29, Dallas, Oregon, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Maricello Davis, 38, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., officers arrested Shawn A. Shrock, 48, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
